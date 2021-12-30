Prison in the capital Caracas: according to a report, only 12.7% of detainees in the country eat three times a day| Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The NGO Venezuelan Prisons Observatory (OVP) reported on Wednesday (29) that the families of 13 detainees at a unit located in the city of San Felipe said that authorities were preventing the delivery of food and water.

Relatives of those arrested at the headquarters of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps, located in the state of Yaracuy, said that they “fear for the health status of those deprived of liberty”, who do not have “minimal conditions”, the NGO indicated.

According to an investigation carried out by the OVP, based on information obtained from inmates, as well as from lawyers, health experts and other NGOs, prisoners in 34 prisons in Venezuela are suffering from malnutrition and are starving.

The director of the observatory, Carolina Girón, highlighted that “the State is responsible for feeding the people in custody, as it is a human right that is established in Venezuelan legislation and in international laws, norms and pacts.”

Also according to the representative of the NGO, in the first half of 2021, the occupancy rate of prisons in Venezuela was 177.07%.

“They don’t have the infrastructure, nor the policies to maintain the minimum standards of confinement, so that people can serve their sentences with dignity,” said Girón.

Neither the Venezuelan government nor any other public agency in the state discloses information on the situation of the prisons, nor on the living conditions of inmates.

According to the OVP report, 91.5% of detainees in prisons in Venezuela do not consume protein and 90.1% do not consume or have consumed fruits or vegetables since their arrest. The study shows that 40.1% of detainees eat only once a day, 38% twice a day and 9.2% never receive food. Only 12.7% reported eating three times a day.

“The daily food they receive is not even 500 calories, there is no menu and meal plans. They receive an arepa (corn pasta dish, typical of Venezuela) without salt, rice or pasta water, dumplings and sometimes they are lucky to have a fruit,” said Girón.

Also according to the OVP, 97.2% of the interviewed prisoners affirmed that they had lost weight since they were incarcerated. “It’s normal to lose weight, but it’s not normal to lose more than 40% of your body mass,” noted the report, which compared being incarcerated in Venezuela to “a death sentence.”

The observatory’s survey also found that 64.1% of those interviewed indicated that they did not have access to drinking water, which the inmates themselves had to buy and was delivered in water trucks or by relatives during visits.