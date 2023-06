How did you feel about the content of this article?

Center for Defenders and Justice (CDJ) pointed out that the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro continues “with the criminalization, repression and social control” of human rights defense bodies in Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña

At least 288 attacks on human rights defenders have been documented in Venezuela this year, according to the NGO Center for Defenders and Justice (CDJ), which holds the country’s government responsible for the attacks.

Lawyer Mariana Romero, a member of the organization, explained that between 2017 and 2022, 2,050 attacks were recorded, including threats and intimidation, persecution, promotion of restrictive laws and digital attacks against activists and social groups.

“This year alone, we are concerned about the significant increase in these attacks, with 288 against the defense, promotion and demand for rights,” said Romero, during a virtual forum organized by Amnesty International.

The jurist believes that the State “has no real intention of complying with the 328 recommendations that the UN made to Venezuela in last year’s universal periodic examination”, several of them related to the need to protect the civic space of those who defend human rights. .

On the contrary, guarantees Romero, the government “deepens the closure of the democratic space”.

“Although the international community has its eyes on Venezuela and demands a safe environment, the answer remains to continue with criminalization, repression and social control”, lamented the lawyer.

Faced with this situation, the NGO demanded that the Venezuelan State generate “effective mechanisms” for the full and free exercise of defense and humanitarian actions.