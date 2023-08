How did you feel about the content of this article?

The dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro has created various forms of repression against the political opposition in recent months. | Photo: EFE/Palacio de Miraflores

Amnesty International, an NGO that investigates cases of disrespect for human rights around the world, released a report this Tuesday (29) in which it denounces hundreds of irregular arrests for political reasons in Venezuela, stating that the country is experiencing a wave of “systematic attacks against the population”.

“The arbitrary detentions in Venezuela continue to be part of a systematic and widespread attack against the population. This, mainly, with the objective of silencing those who disagree with the government of Nicolás Maduro or with other political ends”, it says in the document, which recorded arbitrary arrests between 2018 and 2023 in the country.

According to the NGO’s complaint, political prisoners are tried by courts with jurisdiction to sentence terrorists, which makes their crimes even more serious. The report also identifies some irregularities in the detentions such as the lack of court orders, sentences based on “ambiguous interpretation” of laws and prison isolation.

Data collected by Amnesty International indicate that Venezuela currently has 300 politically motivated prisoners, including activists who work in the country.

The NGO asked the Maduro regime to release the citizens and sent a formal request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to include the case in the series of investigations against the Venezuelan government.

Last week, the Nicolás Maduro regime issued a statement in which it accused the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) of acting as a “mercenary” of the US.

The statement came after the institution belonging to the Organization of American States (OAS) questioned the dictator’s intervention in the boards of the Red Cross and the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV).