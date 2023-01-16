Oxfam is taking to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a proposal to tax the super-rich with the aim of lifting 2 billion people worldwide out of poverty. According to a report by the non-governmental organization (NGO), which is dedicated to seeking solutions against social inequality, the super-rich – that is, the richest 1% in the world – were left with almost two thirds of all the wealth generated in the world in recent years. of pandemic. During this period, they accumulated six times more money than 90% of the world’s population.

Accounts put into the study show that an annual tax of up to 5% on the super-rich could raise $1.7 trillion a year, enough to lift 2 billion people out of poverty. These resources could also fund a 10-year plan to eradicate hunger, support poorer countries devastated by climate impacts, and ensure public health and social protection in low- and middle-income nations.

“The discussion that is increasingly imposed is the increase in taxation of the very rich and large corporations, including in Brazil”, says Jefferson Nascimento, coordinator of the area of ​​Social and Economic Justice at Oxfam Brazil. “Tax reform has been considered a priority for the new Lula government and we hope that Congress will approve a new tax system that guarantees the necessary funding so that the States can offer more and better services and public policies to their populations”, he adds.

In the study taken to Davos, in which the organization explains why taxing the super-rich is now necessary to combat inequalities, Oxfam defends the recovery, through taxes, of part of the excessive profits obtained during the pandemic. The argument is that tax cuts promoted for decades for the richest and large corporations have fueled inequalities, making the poorest pay proportionally more taxes than billionaires.

The NGO therefore asks governments to introduce solidarity and single taxes on wealth and extraordinary profits. He also defends higher taxes on capital gains, dividends and income received by the super-rich, as well as taxation of their assets and inheritances, with a view to financing social public policies.