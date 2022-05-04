The Wiesenthal Center organization, an institution dedicated to documenting the victims of the Holocaust and with records of Nazi war criminals and their respective activities, condemned this Tuesday a Nazi-themed wedding organized in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, center of the country.

The Mexican newspaper ‘Milenio’ published a chronicle documenting the marriage of the couple who have turned National Socialism into their way of life.

In a statement, the Wiesenthal Center, located in Los Angeles, United States, said that through various sources they learned of the wedding of Fernando and Josefina, on April 29 in a parish in the state of Tlaxcala.

He pointed out that Fernando defends Hitler arguing that “he was a vegetarian, he took his country out of extreme poverty and returned to his people the territories lost in the First World War. His people loved him. We’ve been led to believe that Hitler was a racist but he did come up to greet Jesse Owens (African-American athlete) at the 1936 Olympics,” which the Wiesenthal Center calls “a blatant lie.”

“We have not seen convictions or actions by the state or by human rights organizations condemning this outrage. We hope that the Mexican authorities take the corresponding measures,” said Dr. Shimon Samuels, director of International Relations at the Wiesenthal Center.

Josefina wore a white dress and arrived in a Volkswagen Sedan that Fernando decorated with swastikas on the chest and photos of Hitler inside.

in the chronicle, Fernando, the groom, said that he chose April 29 for his wedding with Josefina since it was the day that Hitler and his partner, Eva Braun, married 77 years ago, one day before committing suicide.

“If we hadn’t found mass for today, we would have gotten married until the next year,” said the groom and recalled that in 2016, also on the same date, he got married by civil in the State of Mexico, where they live and where there is a sort of a club that recreates war events to which Fernando belongs, the newspaper noted.

While Fernando wore the gray suit of the SS, the elite body of Hitler’s armed wing.

The couple, the publication noted, have two children, a boy they named Reinhard after General Reinhard Heydrichthe top leader of the SS, and a girl named Hanna Gertrud, after Hanna Reitsch, a famous Nazi army pilot who, according to myth, rescued Hitler from the bunker where he was crouched, as well as Gertrud Scholtz-Klink, who was president of the National League of National Socialist Women.

Mexico should adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Definition of Antisemitism and incorporate it into its legal body to prevent such hateful behavior.

Before the publication and its wide dissemination on social networks, the Wiesenthal Center also recalled that Mexico has voted for the United Nations resolution that condemns the distortion of the Holocaust and condemned all kinds of racism on different occasions. In addition, he said that it has exemplary state agencies such as the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred).

For his part, Dr. Ariel Gelblung, director for Latin America of the center, pointed out that the institution “strongly condemns the distortion and trivialization of the memory of six million Jewish brothers killed in the Holocaust.”

He added that Mexico must adopt the Definition of Antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and incorporate it into its legal body to prevent such hateful behavior.

*With information from Eph.

