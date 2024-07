Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega during the summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) in Caracas in April | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The U.S.-based NGO Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights (known as Race and Equality) released a report this month detailing projects funded by international financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Nicaragua and called for such projects to be suspended or canceled due to the repression by Daniel Ortega’s regime.

The document points out that since 2018, the Nicaraguan dictatorship has been responsible for 355 extrajudicial executions, more than 2,000 arbitrary detentions due to the pro-democracy protests six years ago, 317 cases of arbitrary withdrawal of Nicaraguan nationality from critics of the regime and the detention of 141 political prisoners “in state centers in conditions involving cruel conditions, inhuman treatment and torture”.

The report points out that, as of February of this year, the World Bank, the IMF, the Inter-American Development Bank and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration were supporting 97 development projects in Nicaragua, totaling around US$5 billion.

“Among these projects, there are 57 that were approved after the start of the crisis in 2018, with a total approval of US$2.784 billion, according to the information available on their websites,” said Raça e Igualdade.

In light of this situation, the NGO recommended that these international financial institutions carry out an “immediate and urgent” review of their projects in Nicaragua and, “given the proven violations of rights and crimes against humanity, proceed with their conditional suspension and/or cancellation in Nicaraguan territory.”

The institutions mentioned did not comment on the report.