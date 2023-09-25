During an interactive session moderated by content creator Ahmed Al Marzouqi, writer Dr. Muhammad Naghimish, entitled “Media between Two Generations,” highlighted the importance of enhancing communication between generations and the requirements of young people from Arab media during the current period, and their influence by technology that has contributed to changing their interaction with reality through means and platforms. the new media.

The session discussed the tools used and preferred by each generation, regardless of their interests. The interests of the middle generation varied between journalism, reading books, and traditional media such as radio and television, while the current generation considers social media platforms to be the main source of information, news, and entertainment.

Regarding the middle generation’s acceptance of technology and new media, and its ability to deal with them, Dr. Muhammad Naghimish stressed that the middle generation, who lived through traditional media, was fortunate in its rapid engagement with social media platforms, and its ability to keep pace with the development taking place in communication technology, and the changes it has brought about. There is a big difference in communication between people.

Ngheimesh spoke about the importance of written journalism to improve the content presented on social media platforms, pointing out that good content basically contains good text that respects the recipient and is therefore followed highly, while social media platforms are currently full of some content makers who do not provide any content and whose primary goal is to achieve The highest viewing rates, which will not be achieved in light of underestimating the recipient, who has become smarter than in previous years and able to sort as a result of being exposed to hundreds of videos on a daily basis, stressing that most of the distinguished content creators have passed through the written press bridge.