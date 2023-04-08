After the triumph in Europe, delicate match 5 of the quarterfinals of the playoffs against Piacenza on Monday. The French uploads: “In May I will sing in Paris”

Riccardo Crivelli

Earvin Ngapeth has always been used to singing them to his opponents with hammer blows on a volleyball field. In May, however, his passion for music will sublimate in a great concert in Paris: in the meantime, he has given Modena the Cev Cup, the club’s first European triumph after 15 years and, as an indomitable leader, he is preparing to take it by the hand in the delicate game-5 on Monday evening against Piacenza in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

From 2016, the year of the Treble in Italy, to 2023, the return to the European top, there is always Ngapeth’s hand in the victories of the Gialloblù…

"I'm very happy, Modena is a city that breathes volleyball and winning here always gives a special emotion. I was talking about it with Bruno and Rossini (the setter and free thrower, ed), who, like me, experienced that fabulous 2016: lifting trophies where the heart of an incredible passion beats gives a satisfaction that cannot be described".

Not a small feat: it was necessary to replace a 3-0 and moreover away from home.

“I think the success was born when we played at home in the championship against Perugia, with a packed arena and an enthusiasm that made our legs tremble. We looked into each other’s eyes and promised that we would have to give our best to give joy to our people. And in the final of Cev, in the return to Belgium, that memory gave us the decisive push”.

But there’s little time to celebrate: a tremendous playoff match awaits you on Monday, as are all inside-or-out matches.

“Piacenza is a very strong team, we got off to a great start in the series then we complicated our own lives. Victory in the Cev Cup is fundamental on a psychological level, we needed a mental click as well to restart after three defeats in which we hadn’t won even a set and we had always been behind in the score. Now morale is very high: we have already obtained the bonus, we are serene”.

How are you finding yourself in the role of mentor to Sanguinetti and Rinaldi, the young people from whom Modena decided to start again after the summer revolution with the change of ownership?

“I remember what was said about us at the beginning of the championship: this team won’t make the playoffs. Instead we finished third in the regular season and won a European Cup. We knew it could be a complicated season, which is why we “old men” made a pact: the example and the push for the younger ones had to come from us. Then Sanguinetti and Rinaldi did their part: I’ve never seen two boys of that age improve so quickly and become decisive in such a short time”.

Broadening horizons: how exciting are you at the thought of being able to defend the Olympic title won in Tokyo at your home Games, in Paris 2024?

"I think there is no greater emotion for an athlete than being able to play the Olympics at home. Before the Tokyo final, I told my teammates that it was the appointment of life, but when we met again in the national team I corrected myself: the appointment of life will be in Paris in a year. All of us French players are already preparing for those days."

His club and national team coach, Andrea Giani, had a rather contentious relationship with the Olimpiade as a player. Don’t you and Bruno remind him every now and then?

“(Laughs) It’s better not to joke with Giangio. Never. You will mean that I will try to make him win it as a coach with France ”.

On May 18 in Paris you will hold a concert presenting the album in which you have collected all your rap songs. What does music represent for you?

“It’s my way of detaching from volleyball and keeping my head busy with something else. On the other hand, first I learned to sing and then to play volleyball. I am glad that my songs have been successful, the concert will also be a tribute to my fans”.

What message do you want to get across?

“There’s a lot of me in the songs and of course volleyball. But also my idea of ​​the world”.