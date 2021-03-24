The UFC will be leaving the Apex in Las Vegas in the coming weeks. Many states are lifting sanitary restrictions and The company will travel to Florida starting May 24, the date of UFC 261. There will be fans, therefore, this Saturday, UFC 260 will be the last PPV, if the pandemic situation does not prevent it, at his home in Nevada and behind closed doors. Farewell to pay-per-view couldn’t be better, as the Heavyweight Championship is up for grabs. Without a doubt, the division is on fire and the winner of this Saturday’s stellar duel will have a very nice future ahead of him. That will be the future, before Francis Ngannou has the ‘recovery exam’ against Stipe Miocic.

The Ohio guy already gave Ngannou the opportunity once. It was in January 2018. The Cameroonian was frightening by his punch … but Miocic gave him a tactical lesson and taught him to improve his cardio. He played a bad role and had to start from scratch again. His first slip in the UFC was accompanied, immediately afterwards, by the second. He fell, again to the points, before Curtys Blaydes. Was it deflated? For nothing, from that moment, the challenger has four victories: all by KO in the first round. Scare again. It seems more complete, we will have to see what happens if the fight is prolonged.

For its part, Miocic leaves the trilogy with Cormier that has occupied him two years. Now, at 38 years old, the question is whether his jaw will hold if the Ngannou bombings arrive. In the first fight he didn’t even feel them. We’ll see Saturday. The fight did not motivate the champion much, who loved Jon Jones. Another factor to consider. Despite this, Miocic is the favorite. For the recital of the first fight and for what he has shown against Cormier. We are facing the best champion the division has had and a bombshell may not be enough for Ngannou … or yes. At this weight and with two hitters of this size (79% wins by KO for the champion and 73% for the contender) anything can happen. The Cameroonian is examined in the recovery and the champion hopes to add another step forward for the fight he wants.