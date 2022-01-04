The popularity of NFTs, short for “non-fungible token”, which is a unique digital artwork, soared in 2021. DappRadar startup data, which raises transactions traded on blockchain platforms, the total value of NFT sales last year was $23 billion, more than $128 billion.

To get an idea of ​​the growth of NFTs, the sales volume in 2020 was just $100 million. Only Christie’s auction house announced that it sold $150 million in NFTs in 2021.

+ Bitcoin, NFTs and memecoins: 2021 was the year of cryptoactives

+ Atlético Mineiro launches NFTs collection to celebrate Brazilian title

According to Collin’s English dictionary, “NFT” was the word of the year 2021. Google registered increased interest in the term from March 2021, but the peak of searches occurred in August.

The most expensive NFT ever sold to a single buyer was “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days,” by artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple: it sold for $69.3 million in March 2021.

The most expensive of all was the work “The Merge”, sold to almost 30,000 collectors for U$91.8 million.

environmental criticism

As it depends on the Ethereum cryptocurrency to be traded, the recording of transactions is done through mining, a decentralized process that consumes a lot of energy.

According to researchers at Cambridge University, computational processes linked only to cryptocurrency mining consume about 121.36 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, which is equivalent to 1 billion kilowatts, the annual energy consumption of Argentina, with 40 million population.

Only Ethereun Mining, according to the Digiconomist website, generates 89.11 TWh, comparable to Belgium’s annual electricity consumption. The annual carbon emission is 42.33 metric tons, similar to what the city of Hong Kong emits annually.

