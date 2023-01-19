Only 23% of game developers have shown interest in NFTs, cryptocurrencies and other blockchain technologiesaccording to the results of the annual “State of the Game Industry” survey conducted by the Game Developers Conference (GDC). The survey involved more than 2,300 people from the video game industry.

Compared to the results of the same survey last year, developer interest in blockchain technologies has declined: Last year 27% were interested in cryptocurrencies and 28% who were interested in NFTs. Interest has therefore dropped, albeit not by much, but what matters most is that only 2% of respondents in this year’s survey said that their studio is working on projects with blockchain.

Furthermore, only 17% said they are in favor of blockchain technology in games, while 61% of developers are openly against it. The rest of the respondents are not sure or have no opinion on the matter.

The survey also reveals that 53% of developers are in favor of unionization in the gaming industry. 91% of respondents also believe that gamer harassment and toxicity is an industry problem. About 68% said their businesses have addressed the harassment they experienced or witnessed, while about 20% said they have not, and 11% are not sure they have.

Some large publishers, however, rely heavily on NFTs, such as Square Enix.