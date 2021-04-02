The Scientific and Practical Center of the Delphic Games and the Moscow Central Art School formed and presented 3 types of NFT tokens. On April 1, 2021, as part of the opening of the exhibition of the “golden fund” of the Moscow Central Art School, a separate event was held dedicated to the creation of NFT tokens. The objects were artistic artifacts from the archives of the school, a graphic image specially created in the digital environment, as well as the process of creating the first tokens recorded with the help of photo and video shooting.

The emergence of NFT tokens and their increasing distribution in the artistic environment today once again clearly demonstrates the convergence of the analog and digital worlds. Tokens have become an urgent agenda in the field of contemporary art and IT technologies, in fact, laying the foundation for a new form of law in the field of art.

Non Fungible Token (NFT) technology is based on the blockchain. Thanks to this, NFT allows you to prove ownership of digital objects – one of a kind or issued in a limited edition. Minting (from the English Minting – coinage) NFT occurs according to basic Ethereum standards by creating a cultural object in a digital environment or digitizing a physically existing work of art while simultaneously creating an initial record on the blockchain. At the moment there are several platforms for the creation and subsequent implementation of NFT, for example, OpenSea, Mintable or Rarible, and now platforms of the next generation are actively emerging.

One of the promising areas is the systematic creation of NFT on the basis of foundations of educational and cultural organizations, as well as works of students of art specialties and laureates of art competitions – all this fully applies to the Moscow Art School and the Delphic Games.

By forming new assets, legal objects and financial instruments, the task of preserving cultural heritage, increasing the availability of art, exhibiting objects in a digital environment, as well as attracting extra-budgetary sources of funding for cultural institutions and motivating students by forming a creative and financial portfolio from the very beginning of training can be solved.

At the exhibition, during the discussion, it was also noted that the creation of a domestic specialized digital platform that solves the organizational, technical, financial and legal issues of the creation, storage and circulation of NFTs can become both a serious tool for the formation and development of the industry of digital cultural assets, and have a tangible impact to finance and support the development of education and culture.