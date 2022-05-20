The Lonely Ape Dating Club was supposed to be a decentralized dating app for collectors of NFT “Bored Ape”, but last week the creators of the project announced the indefinite postponement of the launch of the app.

The Lonely Ape Dating Club’s waiting list has attracted an “absolutely unequal relationship between men and women,” crippling any chance of success for the initiative. According to the project website, the app was conceived by “a group of hackers and NFT collectors” to be the first dating app with Web3 resources. The Bored Ape Yacht Club would be the first collection contemplated, with more to be added in the future.

The Lonely Ape Dating Club website said the app users’ profile would be linked to their cryptocurrency wallets to display metrics that would attract potential partners.

Unfortunately due to a vastly uneven ratio of men to women who signed up for our waitlist, we have decided to put the BAYC dating app on hold indefinitely.

Too many bros! We sincerely appreciate your interest and support.https://t.co/PozZOCph0y – y4k (@ y4kxyz) May 12, 2022



Unfortunately (or not?), This project didn’t go through and the app died before it even came out.

Source: Dazed Digital