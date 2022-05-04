One of the most current forms of commerce are NFT, which are unique data files that serve as a kind of electronic property, and can be used to make purchases or exchanges for real money. Its market became quite popular in recent years, but it seems that this will change soon thanks to some important data.

According to a report from Wall Street Journalsales of NFT they fell to a daily average of around 19,000 this week, down from 225,000 in September. The number of active wallets also fell, the data shows: down 88% to 14,000 last week from a high of 119,000 in November.

Similarly, interest in these also decreased significantly. According to Google Trends, searches for the term peaked in January and have since dropped by around 80%. Something that could not be convenient for those who have decided to invest in the business.

It is worth noting that numerous video game companies have started selling digital items as NFTs, including Konami. Which put exclusive tokens up for sale to celebrate the anniversary of its franchise Castlevania. Also, Square Enix joined the fray, selling large studios in order to invest in this type of market.

editor’s note: It shows the lack of interest that many people have for NFTs. So investors are going to be very disappointed to discover that their spending may not pay off in the coming months. A risky decision that some have already made.

Via: VGC