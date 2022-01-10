Mike Shinoda of the Linkin Park has decided to take action on the matter NFT in video games, stating that they will open up to many possibilities. In short, from his point of view there is to be enthusiastic about this technology.

Shinoda: “Ah! Here’s something people don’t explain: NFTs don’t necessarily have to be JPGs.

Imagine taking your favorite Valorant skin and using it in Fortnite. Without paying extra, because it’s yours. So you can use it in COD, Minecraft and also on Twitter and Instagram.“

A dream, right? In reality, Shinoda’s post immediately sparked some pungent reactions, because from what he wrote he simply showed that he did not know anything about the development of a video game, but wanted to talk about it anyway, as pointed out to him by the independent developer Rami Ismail: “Mike, I respect your work very much, but for a game developer it’s like I told you “you can buy a single note of one of my songs and use it to control a space station.” That’s not how things work. Interoperability can work just right in a single batch from a single developer and would still be complex.

Think of it this way: if people could buy a word’s NFT, it wouldn’t get them a discount on one of your songs, if the same song was in the lyrics, because it wouldn’t make sense. Also imagine in the future having to do some extra work to ensure the compatibility of that word.“

In fact, Ismail has touched a point deeply felt by the developers, which the optimists of videogame NFTs are careful not to explain.

Even more specific and punctual came the response of Xavier Coelho-Kostolny, Insomniac Games graphic artist, best known for sculpting Spider-Man nipples in Marvel’s Spider-Man, as he boasted himself, as well as working on a ton of highly successful triple A’s.

For Xavier, interoperability would create big problems on a visual level, due to the different artistic style of the many games (imagine using a COD skin in Minecraft); it would be a problem on a technical level, because the used resource would have to be rebuilt every time it was used in a new game, requiring an immense design effort; it would be a drama for the waiting times, because the verification of each object by a blockchain would make the lines to access the servers infinitely longer than now; it would also require the adoption of single standards by all developers and would entail a whole host of other problems that simply cannot be overcome. There would also be copyright issues, especially for branded items which, as Xavier points out, are a legal nightmare to fit into a single game.

In short, that of objects purchased as NFTs that can be carried from one game to another appears more and more like a nonsense passed off by those who want to sell this technology at all costs, without considering all the problems it entails, as pointed out by people who games develop them.