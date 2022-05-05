Sales of NFT they are down 92% from last year’s peak.

This is according to the website data NonFungiblecollected from Wall Street Journalwhich show NFT sales fell to a daily average of around 19,000 this week, down from 225,000 in September.

The number of active “wallets” in the NFT market also decreased significantly, according to the data: down from 88% to around 14,000 last week from a high of 119,000 in November.

Interest in NFTs appears to have decreased significantly. According to Google Trends, searches for the term peaked in January and have fallen by around 80% since then.

For the uninitiated, NFTs are unique non-interchangeable units of data stored on a blockchain (a form of digital ledger), which allow users to own, buy and sell digital items such as game items or artwork.

Interest in technology spiked last year as many large companies launched their own initiatives, including Nike and McDonald’s.

Numerous video game companies have also started selling digital items like NFTs, including Ubisoft, Konami, and Atari.

According to a survey by the State of the Game Industry Report at the Game Developers Conference, most respondents have no interest in NFTs.

Source: VGC.