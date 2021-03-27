A gallery fully dedicated to digital works, which are marketed as NFTs or non-expendable pieces, opened this week in New York, presenting itself as the first physical exhibition space in the world dedicated to these virtual assets that attract more and more collectors.

The day after the opening, on Thursday, an exhibition dedicated to NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Immaterial by nature, each work is presented on a giant screen or by projection, in a space located two steps from Union Square in Manhattan.

Each day the works of five artists will be exhibited, with a daily rotation for 60 days for a total of 300 different creators, until May 25.

The NFT allows associating any virtual object -a image, a photo, an animation, a video or a piece of music– a certificate of authenticity that makes it a unique piece.

This certificate is theoretically inviolable and cannot be duplicated. It was created using blockchain technology, which serves as the basis for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

The popularity of NFTs in the past six months has transformed the digital collection market, to the point of attracting billions of dollars of investment.

A New York Times reporter even sold a protected story for more than half a million dollars.

Each work presented in the gallery will then be auctioned, explained Ed Zipco, co-founder and director of the Superchief galleries, which have exhibited digital works since 2016.

And why physically present virtual works? “The goal of a gallery is to show how the work looks in person, how the artist wanted it to look“described the gallery owner, with a large 4K resolution screen.” The people who collect [estas obras] he wants to live with them. “

About 70% of the artists who will be featured in the space are not, in origin, digital creators, according to Ed Zipco. On the contrary, most are sculptors, painters or photographers.

“More and more well-known museum artists are getting involved,” said the gallery owner.

“It is so new that it is still hard to understand for people, “he acknowledged.” It is technology, so there is always a bit of learning, of pedagogy to do (…) But soon it will become something totally normal “.

Digital art has been around for several decades, but the advent of the NFT has reassured collectors about the risk of copying. It is possible to duplicate a digital work, but the NFT certificate with which it is sold is unforgeable.

On March 11, a digital work by American artist Beeple, titled “Everydays: The First 5000 Days“, was sold by $ 69.3 million at Christie’s.

What is NFT technology

Mike Winkelmann, Beeple, digital artist who sold NFT works for nearly $ 70 million. AP Photo

Its technology is behind the digital work auctioned by artist Grimes for $ 6 million or the sale of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet: Collectors are taking over the “NFT”, inviolable digital objects, which promise to be a revolution for the art market.

The non-fungible token (NFT), a non-fungible piece, is a virtual object, be it a drawing, an animation, a musical piece, a photo or a video extract, to which a certificate of authenticity is associated.

This document is included in a inventory called “blockchain”, considered inviolable.

The virtual object, which is actually a computer file, can be traded or resold, with its certificate.

Until now, and despite the omnipresence of the internet, the sale or exchange of digital files as collectibles was limited to a specific market niche.

Almost all collectors preferred physical objects, paintings, sculptures, wine bottles or sports shoes.

In addition to custom, one of the obstacles to the development of the digital art market was the fear of copies.

With “NFT”, copies are still possible, but only one file will have a certificate of authenticity, which cannot be replicated.

Any internet user can create an “NFT”.

To do this, you have to go through one of the specialized platforms, such as Rarible or OpenSea, in which to download the file that will become “NFT”.

To perform the operation, you will have to pay a fee, often less than $ 30 per file.

This commission will be paid in cryptocurrencies, most of the time Ether, one of the most used, along with Bitcoin.

Once on the platform, the creator of the “NFT” may sell it.

You can also establish, in advance, the percentage that you will receive on all possible resales of this file by other Internet users.

In view of the most recent transactions, it already represents several billions of dollars.