The current numbers of market of the NFTs they are merciless and all send the same signal: no one wants them anymore. In the last two years, transactions have decreased by 97%, while to date 79% of all available collections are unsold. Around 23 million people, i.e. 95% of those who have purchased at least one NFT, are left with nothing on their hands, meaning their investment no longer has any value. We are faced with a real one collapsedifficult to recover.

The explosion of bubble however, it also has a bitter aftertaste, because the NFT market has produced emissions equal to 16 tons of carbon, i.e. the amount produced annually by 2048 homes.