The current numbers of market of the NFTs they are merciless and all send the same signal: no one wants them anymore. In the last two years, transactions have decreased by 97%, while to date 79% of all available collections are unsold. Around 23 million people, i.e. 95% of those who have purchased at least one NFT, are left with nothing on their hands, meaning their investment no longer has any value. We are faced with a real one collapsedifficult to recover.
The explosion of bubble however, it also has a bitter aftertaste, because the NFT market has produced emissions equal to 16 tons of carbon, i.e. the amount produced annually by 2048 homes.
An artificial market
In August 2021 alone, the NFT market had seen a whopping $2.8 billion in trades. Today the average is $80 million a week, 3% of the peak.
“This reality should serve as a brake on the euphoria that has often surrounded the world of NFTs. Between stories of digital artworks selling for millions and sudden successes, it is easy to overlook the fact that the market is full of pitfalls and potential losses.” , commented on a report by Dappgambl, which analyzed 72,257 NFT collections present on NFT Scan and CoinMarketCap.
According to what emerged, i token There are many more created than are requested, with the result that potential buyers have become more demanding. “While technology has ushered in a new model for ownership and monetization of digital assets, NFTs remain a highly speculative and volatile market. Therefore, both creators and investors should approach with caution, with a clear strategy and understanding detailed analysis of the risks involved”, concluded Dappgambl.
