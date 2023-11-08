Participants at a festival NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) organized by Yuga Labs to whom we owe the series Bored Ape Yacht Club that of the procedural monkeys, reported having had vision problems after the event.

Monkeys that blind

Never trust monkeys

Recently the bubble in the NFT market, essentially certificates of ownership of digital objects, has exploded, but there are still enthusiasts out there who believe in it, enough to participate in a festival organized in Hong Kong by Yuga Labs, the most important reality of the sector.

After the end of the event, however, some began to report discomfort in their eyes, including burning pain, so much so that they decided to talk about it online to see if the same thing had happened to others. The testimonies on the matter soon multiplied, making it clear what the problem was, thanks to those who turned to doctors: overexposure to UV rays, caused by the stage lights.

In scientific terms we talk about radiation keratitis, a painful eye condition caused by excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays, such as those emitted by the sun or artificial sources such as festival lights. It presents with symptoms similar to a sunburn, including redness, watery eyes, pain and a sensation of sand in the eyes.

Given the protests, Yuga Labs published an official note in which they stated that they had contacted all those affected to try to find out the cause of what happened. According to estimates, those affected were less than 1% of those present, i.e. 15 out of 2,250, a percentage which however is not comforting, given that such problems really shouldn’t arise. Fortunately, there is no permanent damage to the eyesight, so those affected will be able to get by with compresses, eye drops and a few days of rest.