It seems like some other big game publishers, too Saw are interested in adding NFT in its future games, as revealed in an interview by various executives and producers. During the interview, Sega spoke more deeply about his projects “Super Game“, confirming that it will be more than a game and some of them may be about it streaming and the cloud gaming.

The interview was posted last month on Sega’s website, but was recently spotted and translated by VGC. In the interview, a number of Sega producers and executives shared more details about their “Super Game” initiative, which the company vaguely first revealed late last year. And it looks like NFTs might be involved.

According to Shuji Utsumi, executive vice president of Sega, Super Game refers to more than one game and will be a kind of “banner” on which some future releases will be developed. According to Utsumi, these “Super Games” will be “AAA titles that will cross SEGA’s full range of technologies“and will be part of a larger five-year plan.

According to Utsumi, “different titles“They were developed in this Super Game” framework “even though each title could be very different from the other. He explained that they will all be”interactive titles that will go beyond the traditional structure of gamesSega executives have pointed to the rise of streaming as an example of how games have changed in recent years.

“I think there is great potential in the relationship between people who play and watch video games“Utsumi added.”We are thinking of creating new entertainment within these possibilities“.

And it looks like some of these “Super Games” might feature NFTs, as Sega’s producer explained Masayoshi Kikuchi during part of the interview.

“The video game has a history of expansion through the connection of various cultures and technologies“said Kikuchi.”For example, social networking and viewing game videos are recent examples“.

“It’s a natural extension for the future of gaming that will expand to involve new areas like cloud gaming and NFTs“.

So, we have another example of a company talking about NFT. We’ve already seen companies, like Ubisoft, interested in technology and integrating NFTs into their existing games. In the case of Ubisoft, we have seen it with the Quartz platform.

Source: Kotaku.