Expanding its offer of computer configurations, Nfortec has just announced the arrival of your new Scutum X power supply, is incorporated into the catalog to meet the requirements of new generations of computers, with the ability to maintain 100% performance with an energy efficiency of more than 85%, at the same time that it is updated to incorporate an improved aesthetic adapted to current trends in gaming.

The new Scutum X series of power supplies brings you a range of 3 versions of 650W, 750W and 850W so you can choose the one that best suits your configuration. Thanks to your 80+ Bronze certification guarantees peak performance with an efficiency of more than 85%, so you will not only be giving better power quality to your components but you will also save on energy consumption. In addition, this power supply has some connections already wired with mesh protection, with two connections for CPU, two for graphics card or PCIE, five SATA connections and two MOLEX connections (+ 1 additional for FLOPPY).





On the other hand, this new version has also improved the internal components to reinforce security and integrity over time using top quality trainers, which added to a cooling through a 140mm fan which dissipates heat by the exclusive Nfortec metallic mesh front, leaves us, as the brand assures us, in front of one of the safest PC sources on the market.

Availability and price

We can already find and purchase the new Scutum X in pre-sale from today on the Nfortec website, under a starting price of 49.95 euros for its 650W version, which will amount to 59.95 and 69.95 euros respectively for its major versions. So, soon we will also be able to find the three power supplies available in other distributors such as PcComponents and Amazon.