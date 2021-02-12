Updating one of its most popular components, Nfortec has just introduced us today to Centaurus X, an update to its vertical CPU cooler that comes to meet the requirements of new generations of processors, with the ability to maintain its performance while 100% without your team suffering.

And it is that this heatsink will offer us a capacity of up to 180W TDP dissipation What does he get thanks to his 4 mirrored copper tubes and aluminum contact base processed with CNC cutting, which will ensure the best precision in the most important area of ​​the heatsink; in addition to its the presence of the Nfortec Nebulus fan.

Although undoubtedly one of the most interesting features of the Nfortec Centaurus X is that it lands under the most complete compatibility, being able to install it in practically any configuration thanks to its resized to 157 x 136 x 77 millimeters, and the different installation adapters for motherboards and sockets included.

This renewed design will also allow us a quick and easy installation. And is that the assembly of this heatsink is the fastest and easiest, regardless of the processor model you use, being able to have the Centaurus X at full performance in just a few minutes.

Finally, thanks to its standard 5v 3pin A-RGB connector, we can enjoy all the lighting and color options available, in addition to the ability to synchronize this dissipation system together with any of the RGB controllers of the Nfortec boxes, thus creating a unique set of lighting in our setup.

Availability and price

You can buy Centaurus X in presale from today on the Nfortec website with a suggested price of 39.95 euros that he will share soon also in PcComponents Y Amazon. In addition, Centaurus X offers you a renewed aesthetic with more A-RGB lighting and available in two color variables, black and white, in line with the current demands of the players.