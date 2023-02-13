The first quarter of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles It was a very busy one, finishing with the score tied 7-7, with great performances from both sides.

In the game that will define the new NFL champion, the Eagles struck first with a rushing score from Jalen Hurtsthe starting quarterback, taking the 0-7 lead.

The Chiefs were quick to answer, with an 18-yard pass from patrick mahomes his star tight end, Travis Kelce, tying the score with 3 minutes to go in the first quarter.

among legends

According to NFL Communications, Travis Kelce became the fourth player in history with a touchdown reception in 6 consecutive postseason games.

Moment when Kelce made the touchdown reception for the Chiefs. Photo. AFP

In the same way, the aforementioned site added that with his scoring, Kelce reached 16 this season, including playoffs, the second most in history for a tight end.

We recommend you read

Not being enough, NFL Communications revealed that Kelce, with his 15 postseason touchdowns, surpassed the tie he had at 14 with the great tight end and future Hall of Famer, Rob GrRonkowskias the second highest number in receiving scores in the history of the NF, only behind the 22 of the legendary Jerry Rice.