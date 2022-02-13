Tom Bradyone of the winningest quarterbacks of the Super Bowl in the history of the NFL, has caused noise after speculation if he will be this Sunday as an amateur at SoFi Stadium in the LVI edition.

Although the legendary quarterback has just announced his retirement from the field after winning several Super Bowl rings with new england patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is not known for sure if he will attend today’s duel.

And it seems that the field marshal has officially retired, in a message he made it clear that he is taking advantage of this time to rest and enjoy his family at this time. Message that makes it clear that he will be absent from Super Bowl LVI as a fan.

The figure of Tom Brady has weighed in recent years in the NFLbeing one of the most productive players at quarterback and being a boss on and off the court with his teammates.

His absence will weigh on Super Bowl LVI both as a player and as a fan this Sunday at the sofi stadium Of California.

At the moment Tom Brady does not expect to make public appearances in a few months, since he is concentrating on his future outside the NFL and that keeps him busy, so for all American football fans the unfortunate thing is to know that he will not be witnessing the Super Bowl this Sunday.