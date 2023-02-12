United States.- In case one Sunday super bowl is not enough for Nick Allegretti of the Kansas City Chiefs This same Sunday he became the father of little twin girls who were born very early and who met their father through a video call because they were in Chicago.

Through social networks, the reporter Tom Pelissero announced that the family of the Kansas City player had to stay awake very early after he was notified that his wife went into labor. This news was already known and it was a situation that could even arise during the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles but for his good fortune it happened before.

“There’s already a win on Super Bowl Sunday: Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m., today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family.

Two new members of the Chiefs,” it read.

Nick Allegretti became a father before Super Bowl LVII | Photo: Capture

We recommend you read

It is commonly said that news like this is good luck for the father because it tends to be said that babies are born with a “cake under their arms” or that they come with a lot of luck, something that their father will need today to go out and give one of the best games of the season to stay with Super Bowl LVII.