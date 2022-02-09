Next Sunday, February 13, will be held the Super Bowl LVIwhere several historical marks can fall, so it will be a memorable game, that no fan of the National Football League (NFL) must be lost.

One of the attractions of this duel is the confrontation between coaches, who will be the youngest to face each other in the ‘Super Bowl’, and with Sean McVay of the Rams, and Zack Taylor of the Bengals.

However, should the Rams win, McVay would become the youngest coach in history to lead his team to the Super Bowl title, having just turned 36.

Read more: The Bengals have landed, and they’re already in Super Bowl territory.

Who does this brand belong to?

The answer is mike tomlincurrent coach of the Pittsburgh Steelerswho won the title in 2009, when they beat the arizona cardinals in the edition XLII of the Super Bowl.

Read more: Tom Brady’s most unbeatable marks in Super Bowls

Tomlin was 36 years old, but only a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, so the Rams’ McVay could set a new record by several months apart, which will likely take several years to beat, though they must beat the Bengals first.