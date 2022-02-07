The quarterback duel in the next Super Bowl LVIit will be spectacular, with matthew stafford commanding to Los Angeles RamsY Joe Burrowa second year in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford, 33, in his first year with the Rams, has shown he was always a quality quarterback as he has the Angelenos in the Super Bowl, which will be his second in 4 years.

After 12 losing years with the Detroit PistonsStafford got an opportunity with the Rams, and he didn’t waste it, finishing third in passing yards with 4,886 and second in passing touchdowns with 41.

As for the young talent of the Bengals, Joe Burrow, 25, in just his second year, qualified the franchise for its first Super Bowl in 33 years, after in his rookie year, he suffered a very serious knee injury.

Burrow recovered, and he looked spectacular this season, finishing with the best completion percentage with 70.4 percent, sixth in passing yardage with 4,611, and eighth in passing touchdowns with 34.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Photo: AFP

During the playoffs, taking into account the wild card, divisional, and championship rounds, Stafford leads slightly, with 905 yards, 6 touchdown passes, one interception, on 72 percent completion.

Burrow’s performance has been slightly lower, with 842 yards, 4 touchdown passes, 2 interceptions, and 68.8 percent completion.

However, all this takes a backseat, since the Super Bowl is a clean slate, where anything can happen, and where both quarterbacks arrive with enough equipment to fight for the championship ring.