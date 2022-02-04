To begin we will give some clues. This player who holds the record for the most completions in a superbowlis also the one who has the most Super Bowl titles, either as a team or a player, with 7 trophies vince lombardi.

He is also the player with the most awards in the NFL by Most valuable Player of the Super Bowl, with 5, is the one with the most appearances in Super Bowls with 10, in addition to being the one with the most appearances in the playoffs with 19, the most wins in the postseason with 35, the most completions with 1,165 in the playoffs, and the most yards per game. pass and passes for annotation, with 13 thousand 49, and 86, respectively.

It should be noted, that it is all time leader in regular season in passing yards with 84,520, completions with 7,263, touchdown passes with 624, most starts with 316, most wins with 243, most selections at Pro Bowl with 15, and more times leader in passes for annotation with 5.

Have you found out who it is?

Yes, it is Tom Brady, considered the best quarterback of all time, and the best football player of all time, who just a couple of days ago, officially announced his retirement from the gridiron, after a career full of records, disputing 20 seasons with the New England Patriotsand 2 more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In one of his 7 Super Bowl titles, Brady was intractable (more than ever), completing a staggering 43 completions in the Patriots’ 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

It is worth mentioning that in this game, Brady and his Patriots made the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, after being down 3-28 against the Falcons, scoring 25 unanswered points to tie the game. , and send it into overtime, where James White scored on the ground, giving the victory and fifth title to Brady and the New England.