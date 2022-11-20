Everything is ready for the Kick Off to begin this Monday with the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals from the Aztec stadium with a full house from very early hours to enjoy the great event.

This game is the closing of week 11 of the NFL and there will be a lock between the two teams that are in dispute for the leadership of the Western division.

Those led by Kliff Kingsbury will reach the southern part of the Mexico City with a 4-6 mark. Despite this, they will arrive motivated, thanks to last week’s victory at Sofi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams by 27-17.

For Mexicothis will be his third NFL Monday Night game at the Azteca Stadium and that is why it must be a huge success.

The Colossus of Santa Úrsula has prepared a special reception where it can be interpreted that the Mexican flag will be formed throughout the venue.

The 49ers are one of the winningest franchises on the gridiron and it is of the utmost importance that they continue to generate their winning run on visits within the country every time.

We recommend you read

The match is agreed to begin at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico from the Azteca Stadium.