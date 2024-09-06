Kansas City, United States – Vibrant debut! The two-time champions, Kansas City Chiefsthey phenomenally defeated the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the 2024-25 season of the National Football League (NFL).

The BiMVP of the League, Patrick Mahomeswon the game against Lamar Jacksonwho was on the verge of taking the game to Arrowhead Stadium into overtime, on the last play.

With seconds left in the fourth quarter, the ‘quarterback‘, Lamar Jacksonlaunched the spheroid to find Isaiah Likelyon the limits of the area of ​​’touchdown’.

In the first instance, the referee approved the annotation of the tight endHowever, in the replay it can be seen that he touched the ball out of bounds with the kick.

Xavier Worthy came out on fire in his debut game

The referees’ verdict was an incomplete pass, determining the Kansas City Chiefs’ first victory of the season on Thursday. Officially, it was 27-20.

Patrick Mahomes perfected 20 of 28 attempts against Baltimore Ravens. He closed with 291 yardsa intercepted pass and a scoring throw; he rookie, Xavier Worthyshone by scoring twice.

On the other hand, Lamar Jackson He hit the target 26 out of 41 times. He recorded 273 yards and a touchdown passHe even recorded the highest number of yards passed on the ground, 122.

