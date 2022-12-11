The Jacksonville Jaguars they took the thorn out of a tough defeat against the detroit lions in week 13 of the NFL, by beating this Sunday in week 14 to the Tennessee Titans by slate of 36-22.

It was a resounding victory over the leaders of the American Conference South Divisionto which both belong, in addition to handing the Titans the second consecutive defeat.

On the other hand, the Jaguars have reached the second position of the AFC South, improving their record to 5 wins and 8 losses, 2 games behind the Titans, fueling the hope of being able to aspire to the postseason, although they would have to have a closing campaign. perfect his last 4 games, and may the Titans continue to stumble.

Lawrence the figure

Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in last year’s Draft after being a college star with Clemson, had one of his best nights as a professional on the field.

The 23-year-old finished 30 of 42 completions, 368 passing yards, 3 touchdown passes, as well as finishing with 7 rushing yards of his own, scoring once for Jacksonville.

We recommend you read

According to CBS Sports, Lawrence is the first player in Jaguars history to finish a game with over 300 passing yards, 3 touchdown passes, and a rushing score.