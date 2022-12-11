During week 13 of the National Football League (NFL), the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a painful loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions 40-14, in addition to their starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, ended up injured.

According to a report from NFL.com, the Jaguars have placed the second-year youngster on the injury report because of a bruised toe that has bothered him all week, and his status appears in doubt for the NFL. confrontation tomorrow Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

In case of not finally having Lawrence, it will be a sensitive loss, since since week 9 of action, he has left a passer rating of 108.6, the fourth best among qualified quarterbacks, in addition to winning difficult games against Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens.

their numbers

Trevor Lawrence was the first pick of the Draft last season, after being a college star for Clemson, where he led his team to be national champions in 2019, however, his first year in the NFL was difficult, winning only 3 games and losing 13, finishing as the Worst team in the competition.

Today, in his second year, he already has 4 victories with Jacksonville, and for periods he has shown himself to be the great starting quarterback he can become, leaving figures so far this year of 2,834 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes, 6 interceptions, 65.6 percent completion rate.

Taking into account in his first year, he had 3 wins, 3,641 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes, 17 interceptions, with 59.6 percent completion efficiency, Lawrence’s improvement is remarkable, and there is hope in the franchise from Florida.