A tremendous boo took the firm group when singing at halftime of Monday Night Football this Monday at the Azteca Stadium, in a duel staged by the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Ever since they took the stage and were announced, the thousands of fans They massively booed the group that only dedicated itself to singing only four songs, in the face of the rejection of the fans.

Grupo Firme did not expect this reception at the Azteca Stadium at all, but it seems that the NFL public does not combine at all with this style of music for an event of such magnitude as this.

After three years of absence, the NFL Mexico organization wanted to surprise with the presence of Grupo Firme, but it was a tremendous mistake to bring them.

Only one song was sung by a sector of the fans, but when they said goodbye they were booed once more, but in each of their songs they received that rejection at halftime in the Aztec.

For the next NFL game, the organization should think better about what to offer fans regarding the essence of this purely North American sport.