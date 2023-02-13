One more season of National Football League (NFL) has come to an end, with the crowning of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, pulling off a comeback to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

It was an unprecedented edition due to many factors, for example the fact that it faced 2 African-American quarterbacks for the first time, patrick mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles.

In addition, it is the first confrontation between the two franchises on the highest stage of American football, ending in the third championship for Kansas City, while Philadelphia remained with a victory in ‘Super Sunday’.

brotherly tie

On the other hand, it was also the first time that 2 brothers faced each other in the ‘Super Bowl’, Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and jason kelce for the Eagles, both stellar for their respective teams.

Jason (left) and Travis Kelce (right). Photo: AFP

Travis, is the star tight end for Kansas City, an 8-time pick pro bowl4-time First Team All Pro, while Jason is Philadelphia’s star center, 6-time Pro Bowl and 5-time First Team selection All Pro.

Both came to this historic confrontation already knowing what it is to be a Super Bowl champion, Jason being the first to achieve it in 2018, when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriotswhile Travis did it in 2020, with the Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers.

However, in head-to-head meetings in the regular season, Travis Kelce, 33, has beaten his brother Jason, 35, twice, and can now boast that he has also defeated him in the championship game, being the first to reach 2 Super Bowl titles, and although it will probably bother him for the rest of their lives with the subject, surely the memory of having competed at the highest level will be much stronger and more emotional for both of them.