A few days before Super Bowl LV starts, what he least thinks about Tom brady It is in retirement. The legendary quarterback (QB) who is still active after a 20-year career in the NFL, does not think about retirement and you want to continue playing past 45 years of age.

“Yeah, I’ll definitely consider it,” Brady said during a press conference on Super Bowl week. “This is a physical, contact sport. There is a lot of training that goes with it and you have to have a full commitment. I think I will know when it is time to go. I do not know when it will be, but I think I will know when I have given all that I could. to this game. “

After ending a 20-year career with the New England Patriots, Brady decided to change of scene and try his luck in the National Conference (NFC) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after signing a contract on March 20, 2020 for two years and $ 50 million.

In his first season with the Bucs, Brady threw for 4,633 yards, 40 passes from touchdown and he only had 12 interceptions; at the same time, managed to lead the team to playoffs (They had not arrived since 2007), he won the NFC Championship and reached the 10th Super Bowl of his career, which was also the second for the Tampa Bay team.

Tom Brady during the trans celebrations to obtain the National Conference championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on January 24 of this year. Source: Dylan Buell (AFP).

Faced with the possibility of winning the seventh Super Bowl of his prolific career at age 43, Brady was blunt in emphasizing the fact that if he were victorious next Sunday, it would be an achievement of the entire organization and not of one player. .

“It’s not about me, it’s about Tom Brady, it’s about the ‘Bucs’. What we can get […] We are just one game away from the biggest goal of this sport“he commented.

If Tom Brady wanted to retire, he could do so perfectly, since the numbers he has garnered in his career are worthy of the NFL Hall of Fame. In 20 seasons like quarterback, he has 581 touchdowns, 191 interceptions, 79,204 passing yards on 10,598 pass attempts (he completed 6,778). In turn, it was League MVP three times (2007, 2010 and 2017), six Super Bowls (2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019), 4 times Super Bowl MVP (2002, 2004, 2015 and 2017), among others so many more distinctions.

“It will be difficult to leave, when I choose to, because it has been a part of my life for a long time. Football for me is much more than a sport,” Brady said.

Next Sunday, February 7 of this year, from 8:30 p.m., Super Bowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium. The event will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will seek to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy once again and be crowned in one of the most important evenings of sport in the United States.