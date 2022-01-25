After removal of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in view of Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the National Conference of the NFL, doubts began to arise about the future of Tom Brady.

The historic quarterback, at 44, has just seen the end of his 22nd season, and his second with the Buccaneers, after winning the superbowl in his first with the Florida team.

Although his talent and ability remain intact, his time in the league is getting closer to the end, and that is something that both his millions of followers know, as well as himself.

Does he retire?

In statements obtained through his Let’s Go! podcast, he mentioned that he would take some time to think about his future, since although he loves football and it is very important to him, his children and wife are too, and they need it. at home.

“I think as I’ve gotten older, I think the best part is that football is extremely important in my life,” Brady told Jim Gray.

Brady, who is a 7-time NFL champion, 3 times MVP of the league, 15-time Pro Bowl, 5-time Super Bowl MVP, all-time leader in games won, passing yards, touchdown passes, among many other marks, could have played his last game as a professional.

“The biggest difference now that I’m older is that I now have children, and I also care a lot about them. They have been my greatest support. My wife is my biggest support. It hurts him to see me get hit around. And she deserves what she needs from me. As a husband and my children deserve what they need from me as a father,” Brady added.

Time will be in charge of clarifying Brady’s mind, once he finds in his heart what he really wants to do in the next step of his life. Having won it all in the NFL, Could we have seen Tom Brady play for the last time?