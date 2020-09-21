NFL



Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to first win of the season





Tom Brady.

Photo: dpa / Mark Lomoglio





Cologne Superstar Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first win of the season in the NFL football league. The 43-year-old quarterback prevailed with his new team against the Carolina Panthers with 31:17.

<br /> <br />



Six-time Super Bowl winner Brady, who moved to Florida after 20 years with the New England Patriots, threw a touchdown pass and brought 23 of his 35 throws for 217 yards of space to the man. However, Brady also made an interception. At the break, Tampa had already led 21-0.

With the last line-up, the San Francisco 49ers of German linebacker Mark Nzeocha also clinched their first victory. In the New York Jets, the heavily decimated Super Bowl participant won 31:13, but had to pay dearly for the victory. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stayed at the break at 21: 3 due to ankle problems in the cabin, Nick Mullen came on for him.

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

Before that, coach Kyle Shanahan’s team had to cope with the loss of defensive end Nick Bosa, who injured his knee in the first quarter and was driven off the pitch. Only a few minutes later, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas had to give up. At the break, running back Raheem Mostert was eliminated. Both also suffered knee injuries. Tight end George Kittle, cornerback Richard Sherman, receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Dee Ford were not available before the start.

Without the injured Equanimeous St. Brown, the Green Bay Packers won 42:21 against the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver St. Brown will be unavailable for at least three weeks due to a knee injury.

(ako / sid)