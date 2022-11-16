After the win against the seattle seahawks in the first NFL game in Germany in history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they have added 2 consecutive victories, and are already at the top of the South Division of the National Conference.

Through his SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, Tom BradyBuccaneers quarterback and living legend, said he was pleased with the team’s improvement, leaving behind the inconsistency of past weeks.

“I think we’re in a better place, obviously, than we were five quarters ago. And, you know, we found a way to beat the Rams, which was a great win for our team.”, Brady began by saying.

From less to more

However, the considered best quarterback of all time, also highlighted several of the teams that currently look like serious contenders for the title, although luckily, he will not face any of them in the rest of the regular season. if anything in the Super Bowl.

“I’ve seen a lot of games, yesterday’s highlights and, you know, there are a lot of teams that are… some that are playing very, very well… Minnesota to go to Buffalo, it’s a very difficult thing to do. The Eagles have played very consistently all year. I think the Chiefs have played very consistently all year.Brady added.

At 45 years old, Tom Brady remains among the NFL’s elite, being second in passing yards with 2,805, 66 percent completions, with 12 touchdown passes, and only 2 interceptions.