This Wednesday, the National Football League (NFL) announced the full National Conference team for the pro bowlrevealing the players chosen for this great event, led by the Philadelphia Eagleswhich had 8 players selected.

The Flag Football match, which has been known as the All-Star Game in leagues such as the NBA (Basketball) and the MLB (Baseball), will be taking place on February 5, at the Allegiant Stadiumin Las Vegas, home of the Raiders.

The Eagles have the most picks in both conferences, with the picks being: receiver AJ Brown, guard Landon Dickerson, quarterback Jalen Hurts, tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, linebacker Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay.

Complete team

As for the quarterbacks who will join Jalen Hurts From Philadelphia we have Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, who like Hurts is receiving his first pick, and Kirk Cousins ​​of the Minnesota Vikings (fourth pick).

The running backs chosen are: Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, tony pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Fullback is Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers.

Justin Jefferson has been selected to the Pro Bowl in his first 3 years in a row to the Pro Bowl. Photo: AFP

The receiving corps of the National Conference is made up of: Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, AJ Brown of the Eagles, CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys, and Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders. Closed wings. Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens and TJ Hockenson of the Vikings.

Offensive tackles: Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers, Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles, Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offensive guards: Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys, Landon Dickerson of the Philadelphia Eagles, Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons. Centers: Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions.

defensive

Defensive Wings

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

interiors

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

linebackers

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Centers

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

cornerbacks

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

deep

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Buddha Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special teams