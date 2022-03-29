This morning, the franchise owners of the National Football League (NFL), agreed modify rule in overtime in the postseason, for both teams to have possession, according to reports by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

If after the first possession of each team, the scoreboard remains tied, it will be then when the sudden death.

It should be noted that this modification will be only for the games of postseason from the following campaign 2022/2023.

almost unanimous

This proposal was brought to the top table by the Indianapolis Colts, and the philadelphia Eagles, being approved in votes of 29 in favor and only 3 against, Rapoport added.

The new rule comes after recent playoffs in the league saw games in which the result was tilted in favor of one team thanks to the old rule, in which the first to score a touchdown wins, removing the possibility of response to his rival.

This seemed to many quite unfair, as it happened in the divisional duel between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefswhere the latter won a coin toss in extra time, so they were the lucky ones to start their offensive.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes then found Travis Kelce for the touchdown, giving Kansas City the win, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen sitting on the bench with no chance to respond.