Conspiracy theory it goes like this.

It has been agreed in the cabinets of the American football NFL league and the US administration that the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

After this, at the right moment, the star player of the Chiefs Travis Kelce female friend Taylor Swift declares that it is profitable Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election. Swift is the world's most popular pop star.

Conspiracy theory is hinted at and used to scare people.

A wealthy businessman who was a candidate in the primary elections of the Republican Party Vivek Ramaswamy wrote at the end of January in X-media like this:

“I wonder who will win the Super Bowl next month. And I'm wondering if there will be a big announcement of support for a presidential candidate from an artificial culturally raised couple in the fall. Just wild speculation, let's see how it lasts for the next eight months.”

Taylor Swift fanned out in the stands when Travis Kelce scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in January.

Far right opinion influencer Rogan O'Handley vowed in his own post that the San Francisco 49ers must win the Super Bowl or millions of people will die.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win, according to O'Handley, “Mr Pfizer (aka Travis Kelce) and his girlfriend” will tour the country as world champions and help Joe Biden get re-elected, and World War III will ensue.

“The fate of the free world rests on your shoulders,” O'Handley vowed to the 49ers.

Spreading the Super Bowl conspiracy theory is the work of a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute by Maria Lindén purposefully organized in my opinion.

“It seems that they want to nullify Taylor Swift's possible show of support for Joe Biden in advance, because there is a fear that it may actually have a bigger meaning now than it did in 2020.”

However, the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce do not need a conspiracy to succeed, Lindén states.

“The Chiefs have been doing well even before Travis Kelce started dating Taylor.”

And that's how it is.

Before this year's final game, the Kansas City Chiefs have been in the Super Bowl three times in the previous four years. The Chiefs have won two of the finals.

Travis Kelce was preparing for the Super Bowl at practice this week.

Travis Kelce was a superstar long before last fall, when he started dating Taylor Swift.

During the season, media giant CBS' sports pages ranked Travis Kelce as the sixth best player in the entire NFL.

The current season has also been excellent for Kelce, even though he didn't quite reach the statistics of the previous season.

In the previous seven seasons, Kelce had advanced with the ball more than a thousand yards in the regular season, this season the number was 984 yards.

American soccer is the most watched sport in the US.

According to a survey conducted by the market research company IPSOS at the beginning of last year, as many as 44 percent of Americans declared that they were fans of the NFL league.

Kelce and Swift were frolicking on the field when a spot in the Super Bowl was secured.

Travis Kelce has become not only a sports hero but also a political figure. In addition to dating Taylor Swift, Kelce has been shunned by the US far-right after being in the pharmaceutical company Pfizer's corona vaccine commercial.

Vaccinations are a politically sensitive topic in the United States.

In addition, Kelce has been in an ad for the Bud Light beer brand, and that too has made value conservatives nervous. Bud Light previously collaborated with an emotive transgender person Dylan Mulvaney with

However, for a large part of Americans, Kelce's actions outside the playing field mean nothing, says Maria Lindén.

“ Even among those who believe in conspiracy theories, some are apolitical, and sports can be a much more important, emotional and sacred thing for them than politics.

“There are an awful lot of Americans who are not at all interested in the politics of their own country, who do not follow it and who know almost nothing about it.”

A large number of NFL fans leave conspiracy theories and advertisements at their own discretion, says Lindén. Those who seriously follow NFL games are interested in sports performance and they just shrug their shoulders at other talk.

“Through Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce can get a lot of new fans,” says Lindén.

“Swifties have a positive attitude toward Kelce because he is Taylor's sweetheart. And there are a lot of Swifties, and not all of them are Democrat voters. It's also been polled that Taylor is less divisive than politicians, and her approval ratings are higher than Joe Biden's or Donald Trump's.”

Joe Biden is the sitting president of the USA.

Donald Trump will challenge Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

How about then the deep end ultraconservatives, are they burning travis kelce jerseys in their yards?

“For those people for whom politics is more emotional than sports, it may be that there will be this reaction. Even among those who believe in conspiracy theories, some are apolitical, and sports can be a much more important, emotional and sacred thing for them than politics,” says Lindén.

The President of the United States has a tradition of inviting the Super Bowl winning team to the White House.

If the Kansas City Chiefs now win and go to Washington to meet Joe Biden, then the conspiracy theorists can get more material for their claims, says Lindén.

“Even if it's a bad thing for Biden, he has to meet the star players and shake hands and congratulate them. This will probably cause another round of this conspiracy theory to explode. I think that quite a large part of the American people take it as a joke.”