During last Monday, damar hamlin of the buffalo bills suffered a cardiac arrest, while facing the cincinnati bengals in week 17 of the NFL, for which the player was transferred to the Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is recovering favorably.

Because of this situation, the game was definitively canceled, and it will not resume again, so the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodellsuggested a diverse number of possible scenarios to arrive at a solution.

Said resolution was approved by the owners of the 32 NFL franchises, one of which is that the American Conference Championship Game be held on a neutral field, which does not give any team an advantage.

Thus it was established

Resolved, that for the 2022 season only, the AFC Championship Game shall be played at a neutral site, to be determined by the Commissioner, if (A) the participating teams played a different number of regular season games; and (B) the lowest seeded team in the Championship.

The game could have been the number one seed in the AFC had a full 17-game regular season been played by every AFC club; and be it further resolved that, unless both participating clubs could have been the number one seed in the AFC and host the championship game had they played a full 17-game regular season, the game shall be played at the home stadium of the lead team top series.

Also if (A) Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in the game between the two clubs scheduled for Sunday, January 8, 2023; and (B) Baltimore and Cincinnati are scheduled to play each other in a Wild Card Game the following weekend, the site of the game to be determined by a coin toss overseen by the Commissioner. Unless both conditions are met, the site of any Wild Card Game involving Baltimore and Cincinnati shall be determined under Article XX of the Constitution and Bylaws. Regardless of where a wild card game between Baltimore and Cincinnati is played, all teams will maintain their position as determined by regular season winning percentage throughout the playoffs and for other competitive determinations.

Presented by: Office of the Commissioner, with support from the Competition Committee.

Reason: To mitigate certain competitive effects in the AFC playoffs resulting from two clubs playing fewer regular season games.

Effect: Require the AFC Championship Game to be played at a neutral site and provide for a possible site change in a Wild Card Game between Baltimore and Cincinnati under defined conditions.