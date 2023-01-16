In their first postseason game since the 2016 NFL season, the new york giants gave the surprise, by prevailing in the round of wild cards of the National Conference, to the favorites Minnesota Vikings 31-24, making their pass to the divisional round.

The fourth-year quarterback, daniel joneshe had an impeccable game in which he added 24 of 35 completions, 2 passes for touchdowns, 301 passing yards, zero interceptions, in addition to leading his team in rushing attack with 78 yards in this way.

The other figure for Brian Daboll’s Giants was their star running back, Saquon Barkleywho scored 2 times on the ground, adding 53 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards, for a total of 109 yards.

This was the first win for the Big Apple franchise in the playoffs since February 5, 2012, when led by Hall of Famer, Eli Manningprevailed in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots of the also historic Tom Brady.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Daniel Jones became the third quarterback in history with 300 passing yards, at least 75 rushing yards, joining Steve Young and lamar jacksonalthough Jones is the first to get the victory.

However, Daniel Jones is now the only quarterback in NFL postseason history with 300 passing yards, at least 75 rushing yards, and 2 touchdown passes.

With this win, the Giants now prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, a team that finished as the leader of the NFC East, a division to which both belong, while those from Pennsylvania also finished as the first seed in the National Conference.