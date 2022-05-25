Since joining the Pro Bowl to National Football League (NFL) in 1951, being the All-Star Game of the league, various modifications in terms of location, as well as time of year have been made, without yet becoming an attraction for the fans.

Because of this, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL is already looking at making a change to the Pro Bowl format, looking at how the events can be improved, and even being able to eliminate the traditional party of Sundays.

A series of events in which players compete and show their skills on the grid would be one of the possibilities, as well as the creation of virtual tournaments as was done last season with the famous game Madden.

Makes sense

For the players, being selected for the Pro Bowl is also not a great attraction, because it is not the same as a regular season game, because no player is willing to get injured in a game that is merely an exhibition game.

Another option that would be contemplated would be that a flag football game be held, although a final decision has not yet been determined.

We recommend you read

The Associated Press (AP) declared the Pro Bowl game a few years ago as boring, and classified it as a ‘pillow fight’, so the NFL should try to find a way to solve this situation, instead of continuing to lose hearing when the date of this event arrives.