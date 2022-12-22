The National Football League (NFL) today dressed in mourning, having lost one of its greatest legends, after the death of the historic Frank Harrisfigure of the Pittsburgh Steelersat 72 years old.

According to the information received from the agency Associated Presswas the son of Franco, Dokwho announced that his father had died at night, without yet determining the causes of death.

“It’s hard to find the right words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the city of Pittsburgh and the Steelers nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched many and was loved by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok and his extended family at this difficult time.Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement shared by NFL.com.

Legend

Harris had a brilliant 13-year career on the gridiron, 12 of them with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where thanks to his impeccable career, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990.

He had the opportunity to win 4 Super Bowls for the Pittsburgh franchise, the first 2 in a row, in 1975 and 1976, and then again in 1979 and 1980, being named the Most Valuable Player of the 1975 edition.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame team is immensely saddened. We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible Hall ambassador, and most importantly, we have lost one of the greatest gentlemen anyone has ever known. Franco not only influenced American football, but also the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.“Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement posted by NFL.com.

The Penn State University, where Harris attended, paid tribute to the American football legend. Photo: Twitter Penn State

Franco Harris was also Offensive Rookie of the Year, 9-time Pro Bowl selectiononce first-team All Pro, 2-time second, once NFL leader in rushing touchdowns, finishing career with 12,120 rushing yards, 15th-most all-time.

He will always be remembered for that famous move called ‘immaculate reception‘, which occurred in 1972 in the American Conference Divisional Series against the then Oakland Raiders, when the Steelers lost on the scoreboard 7-6, in fourth opportunity, 10 yards to go, with 22 seconds in the last quarter from their own yard 40, the improbable happened.

Terry Bradshawthe Pittsburgh quarterback, eluded a few opponents until he was able to throw a pass to running back Frenchy Fuqua, with the latter colliding with defensive back Jack Tatum as the ball bounced and shot to Franco Harris, who caught the ball and he returned it to the end zone to give the Steelers a 13-6 victory.