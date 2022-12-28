Taking advantage of the bad moment of the Tennessee Titanswho have lost 5 games in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars for their part they have won 3 in a row, and have taken the top of the American Conference South Division of the NFL.

With 2 remaining games on the calendar, the Jaguars, who have been one of the revelations of this year, have to face the Houston Texans in week 17, and precisely against the Titans in the last week 18, a game in which the AFC South champion could be defined.

Jacksonville has a record of 7 wins and 8 losses, at the top of the AFC South, although with the same record as Tennessee, so the Jaguars cannot afford to fall, since a reaction in the next 2 games could still give the divisional title to the Titans.

Will they make it?

If the Jaguars closed the year with 2 wins, they would be finishing with a record of 9 wins and 8 wins, which would be their first season with a winning record, since 2017, the last year they qualified for the playoffs, falling in the Championship Game of the AFC against the New England Patriots.

In fact, Jacksonville is 2 weeks away from aspiring to get their first AFC South Division title since 1999, when they finished first with a record of 14 wins and only 2 losses.

Trevor LawrenceThe second-year quarterback, the No. 1 pick in last year’s Draft, has been the key to this much-improved season for the Jaguars, positioning himself among the elite already in his young career.

At 23, he is ninth in passing yards with 3,749, eighth in passing touchdowns with 24, with only 7 interceptions, and a 65.9 percent completion efficiency, and 96 passer rating, 10th in the NFL , so the future of Jacksonville looks bright.