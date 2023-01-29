good news for the Kansas City Chiefssince they will have their star tight end, travis kelcein the duel this afternoon in the championship game of the American Conference against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Network journalist James Palmer revealed that even though Kelce has been dealing with issues of back spasmshe will be watching action against the Bengals, looking to contribute his talent to the Chiefs.

The report indicated that Kelce was present for the full team practice on Friday, and even though he was questionable for this Sunday’s game, he would have no problem being on the gridiron.

They need it

Without a doubt, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ star quarterback, is happy to be counting on Travis Kelce, who was his best ally in the regular season, totaling 1,338 receiving yards, eighth best in the NFL, with 110 receptions, third best, with 12 touchdowns, second best in the league, for which he was selected to the first team All Pro and to pro bowlfor the fourth and eighth time respectively.

For his part, Mahomes, who has been rehabbing at a rapid pace from a high ankle sprain suffered in a divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, is also set to challenge for the AFC title against the Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes is the finalist to be Most valuable Player of the season, as well as Offensive Player of the Year, having been first in total passing yards with 5,250, first in passing for touchdowns with 41, and setting a new record for most total yards with 1,614, in addition to having carried the Chiefs to a record of 14 wins and only 3 losses.

Kansas City is looking for a revenge against the Bengals, a team that last year also eliminated them in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead, home of the Chiefs, and Cincinnati, having a record of 3 wins and 0 losses since Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Bengals, joined the team in 2020.