About 24 hours ago, the denver broncos they announced the dismissal of the head coach Nathaniel Hackettafter 15 weeks played in the National Football League (NFL).

Hackett was far from taking the team to where it was thought possible, winning the super bowlhaving a lousy record of just 4 wins and 11 losses, eliminated from contention to enter the playoffs, last of the Western Division of the American Conference.

On the other hand, Russell Wilson, who arrived traded in the offseason from the seattle seahawksalso signing a 5-year contract for 245 million dollars, has not met expectations, far from his best years.

They don’t throw in the towel

Wilson, has had the worst year of his life, with 3 thousand and 19 passing yards, which would be the lowest number of his career, 12 touchdown passes, also the lowest number of his career, 9 interceptions, with 60 per percent efficiency on completions, once again the lowest percentage of his career.

However, according to statements published by NFL.com, the owner of the Broncos, and CEO of the club, Greg Pennerrevealed that they do not give up on Russell Wilson, it was already a long-term commitment, although they know that they will have to work hard to be better.

We recommend you read

“The decision to have Russell here was a long-term one. This season has not lived up to him or lived up to his expectations. We have seen some flashes of it in recent weeks. He knows he can play better, we know he can play better, and we know he’ll do the right job in the offseason to get ready for next year.Penner said.