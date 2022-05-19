4 days ago, the city of buffalo was affected by a shooting that left at least 10 deadwithin the facilities of a supermarket, something that provoked the reaction of the local club, the Bills of the NFL.

Through a press release, the Bills announced that they have committed to making a donation of 200 thousand dollarsto help heal the sad event, in addition to supporting the affected families, and combating this type of racist attack, directed at the African-American community.

In the same way, the NFL has joined the cause through its foundation, contributing another 200 thousand dollars, totaling 400 thousand ‘greenbacks‘, though the league is going to earmark them for the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

Solidarity

In addition, the Bills will make a generous donation to the Buffalo Bills Foundation, dedicated to supporting emergency response efforts to address the immediate needs of residents of Buffalo’s East Side.

“On behalf of the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, we are so grateful for the generous contributions from the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the National Football League Foundation that will enable us to create real change and emerge from the darkness of this heinous act.said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

We recommend you read

In the same way, the Bills have published on their official site, Buffalobills.com, a series of organizations in which fans, or anyone who wants to contribute, can make a donation to various causes, from family members affected by the shooting, among many other ways to help different areas of the community.