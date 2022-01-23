For the first time in 33 years, the Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the game American Conference Championship of the NFL, after breaking with the pools again, and defeating the Tennessee Titans, which finished as the best team in the AFC.

It was a historic afternoon for the entire Cincinnati team, as several players individually left their mark in the record books for posterity.

Starting with the kicker Evan McPherson, who was undoubtedly the figure for the Bengals, excelled with 4 converted field goals, for a total of 13 points by himself, of the 16 that his team got. According to NFL Research, Evan became the first player to have 4 or more field goals made in multiple games in a postseason.

Read more: Aaron Rodgers with his Packers, going for his first postseason victory against the 49ers

Evan McPherson shined in the victory of the Bengals. Photo: AFP

Chase, lightning

For his part, the wide receiver, and who is also a rookie, Ja’Marr Chase , finished with 109 yards on 5 receptions, which according to information provided by ESPN Stats & Info, became the only rookie in history with multiple 100-yard receiving games in a playoff game.

Ja’Marr Chase stood out with another game of more than 100 yards. Photo: AFP

The corridor Joe Mixon he was in charge of scoring the only touchdown for the Bengals, which occurred in the third period, which gave them a 15-06 lead over the Titans.

As for the second-year quarterback, Joe Burrow, although he did not have a single touchdown pass, with an interception, he completed 28 of 37 passes, to leave with 348 yards, making key plays for his team to move forward.

Additionally, Burrow became the first quarterback 1 pick in the Draft to win a game in the divisional round in just his second year in the league.

Burrow, who was sacked twice, helped his team win the first game in history of the franchise as a visitor in the postseason.

Read more: Chiefs linebacker Wille Gay Jr. arrested on misdemeanor charge

Now there is nothing left to do but wait for Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, one that is expected to be spectacular, and where the rival for the AFC Championship Game will come from.